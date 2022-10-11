Travis Kelce Outscored At Tight End In Fantasy By Player Who Didn’t Catch A Pass

The Kansas City Chiefs squeezed out a 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, thanks in large part to the connection between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce, who recently put himself on the Mount Rushmore of tight ends, caught seven passes for just 25 yards, but four of those catches resulted in touchdowns.

Usually, four touchdowns makes an outstanding fantasy day, with 24 points before counting any additional stats like receptions or yards.

And while Kelce did have quite a valuable game, in one of the most unusual fantasy stats you’ll ever see, he got outscored by someone at his position who didn’t catch a single pass:

Travis Kelce still has fewer fantasy points than a TE who had ZERO receptions this week — Sean Koerner (@The_Oddsmaker) October 11, 2022

Based on NFL.com’s standard scoring system, Travis Kelce had 33.5 points, an outstanding result.

But during the New Orleans Saints 39-32 home win over the Seattle Seahawks, “tight end” Taysom Hill absolutely went off.

Taysom Hill Outscored Travis Kelce In Fantasy

The former college quarterback, who often plays out of the wildcat formation for the Saints, had a monster game.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 09: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Caesars Superdome on October 09, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Hill rushed nine times for 112 yards and three touchdowns, already a spectacular fantasy day. But that’s not all he did.

On top of the running success, Hill threw for a 22-yard touchdown in his only passing attempt of the game.

The three rushing touchdowns were worth 18 points, the 112 yards added over 11 points, the passing touchdown counted for four, with the passing yardage pushing him past Travis Kelce’s total.

This comparison exemplifies what’s great and infuriating about fantasy football. On any given day, someone can explode out of relative obscurity to carry teams to a win, but for those facing Hill, it would have been infuriating.

This will almost certainly be a one-time only thing, but at least for this week, one of the best tight ends to ever do it was outscored without a catch.