Travis Kelce Loses Bet, Has To Wear Iowa State Cyclones Mascot Head For Start Of Press Conference

Everything seems to be coming up Travis Kelce these days, but there’s at least one thing that didn’t, and it led to him entering a press conference wearing the head of Iowa State’s mascot Cy.

Kelce has become one of the most visible athletes not just in the NFL, but in the world, thanks to his relationship with a certain pop singer.

Taylor something… I think her name is.

Anyway, that newfound mainstream notoriety hasn’t kept him from living up to any bets he makes and apparently, that’s why he wound up doing a Lee Corso impression ahead of his Friday press conference.

Kelve is a former Cincinnati Bearcat, and his alma mater had a game last weekend agasint Iowa State, As it turns out — according to Cyclone Fanatic — the chiefs Vice President of Football Communications Brad Gee, is a proud Cyclone.

So, they made a friendly wager… and Iowa State won 30-10.

Enter Kelce with a Cy head.

Travis Kelce “lost a bet” and had to come in wearing an Iowa State mascot head 😂😂#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/vVx1tldeEG — Bethany J. Bowman (@bjbowman13) October 20, 2023

Classic bet. Loser has to wear the head of the other school’s mascot. I’m kind of impressed that they were able to pull some strings and get what looks like an official Cy head down to Kansas City for Travis Kelce to wear it for about nine and half seconds.

He sure didn’t last long under that giant mascot head, but hey he did it.

Travis Kelce is a man of his word… momentarily.

