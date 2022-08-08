Travis Kelce Is Rocking A Mustache Straight Out Of A 1980s Police Film

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is changing up his look for the 2022 season.

The star tight end will, once again, be relied on to help lead the offense in Kansas City, but he’s apparently also interested in moonlighting as a police officer in the 1980s.

Kelce showed off his new mustache during training camp, and it’s a sight to behold!

Return of the 'stache. pic.twitter.com/CYGToPF42q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 6, 2022

While a great mustache doesn’t have the same impact as a mullet, it’s still a great way to change up the vibe.

Whenever you can look like a cop from a 1980s buddy film, you have to do it. Those are the rules of life.

Travis Kelce has an incredible mustache. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

As anyone who has ever had a mustache knows, it changes you. You get a lot more reckless in the best of ways.

One day, you’re a casual guy with soft edges. The next, you have a mustache and you’re drinking beer, riding a motorcycle and smoking cigs around the clock.

These are the rules of the universe, and Kelce’s mustache has now brought him into that realm.

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has an awesome mustache. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We’ll have to wait and see if the mojo of the mustache translates to more wins on the field!