Jason Kelce Mocks Travis Kelce For Hideous Yellow Travel Outfit

As the Kansas City Chiefs boarded their plane to Buffalo Saturday afternoon, Travis Kelce wore one of the ugliest outfits we’ve ever seen. And his brother Jason wasn’t going to let him get away with it.

The Chiefs’ social media team posted a video of the tight end — wearing a multi-color stripe turtleneck, yellow suit and maroon beanie. And the video was reposted to the Kelce brothers’ New Heights podcast account.

“Looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film,” Jason wrote on X.

Looks like he’s auditioning for a new Wes Anderson film https://t.co/AltXjNJrFR — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 21, 2024

For those unfamiliar with his work, Wes Anderson is famous for whimsical, colorful, almost dream-like films.

Travis and Jason have never quite been on the same page when it comes to game day and travel style. Travis has always preferred flashy, designer looks while the elder Kelce is more of a T-shirt and flip-flops kind of guy.

“Some people go to play football and some people go to play dress-up, okay? I don’t like to play dress-up. I like to play football, alright?” Jason said on a previous episode of the podcast.

“I’m not gonna go shopping, color coordinating, getting belts and shoes, and all this sh-t just to go play football. I don’t get it for a f-cking second. What’s the point?”

Travis Kelce Makes A Fashion Statement

Like Jason, many fans weren’t impressed with Mr. Pfizer‘s yellow ensemble, either.

He look like he in a movie about a bank heist — bfromthesea (@bfromtheseaa) January 21, 2024

Literally all I see is a candycane dipped in mustard. — 🥔 PoTheTatoMan 🥔 (@PoTheTatoMan) January 21, 2024

That turtle neck looked great on my female classmates back in ‘96 — Brandon 🇮🇱 (@BrandonBohning) January 21, 2024

Brother is a french art critic and biscuit consumer — PrideFBTalk〽️ (@AmatuerFBTalk) January 21, 2024

He’s dressed like one of those guys whose girlfriend throws down her credit card at the bar…👣🤔 — Barefoot Dave (@iambarefootdave) January 21, 2024

But Swifties recognized the outfit right away.

Because the striped sweater paired with yellow corduroys look a whole lot like what Taylor Swift wore in her video for “Anti-Hero.”

You look like midnight becomes your afternoon pic.twitter.com/fiNWYNoIgb — aya ❤️| fan acc. (@IMN0TALLT00WELL) January 20, 2024

We don’t know for sure whether Travis’ outfit is a deliberate nod to his superstar girlfriend or if it was simply a coincidence.

I’ll let you draw your own conclusions there.

The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Maybe Taylor will show up in her matching yellow pants.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.