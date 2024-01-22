Travis Kelce Flashes Heart Hands At Taylor After TD, Jason Kelce Celebrates Shirtless With Beer In Hand

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce is a simp and Jason Kelce is still a bro.

Sunday’s Divisional game between the Bills and Chiefs almost went without much Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce schmoozing in the first half. That is, until Travis Kelce found the end zone in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce for a 22-yard score.

Kelce celebrated the TD with heart hands for his lady, Taylor Swift, sitting in her suite with brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie.

It’s the type of soft behavior we’re all disappointed to see from Trav, ground down into another subservient Taylor Swift lover boy.

(Get a room, guys.)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift (R) watches during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Jason Kelce, on the other hand, celebrated like a true footballer — shirtless and crushing a beer in hand.

The Eagles offensive lineman — who has yet to retire, officially — opened up the window to their suite and jumped in the crowd of Bills fans.

It was a spectacular display of moxie by Kelce, but the Bills fan chewed and spit him out.

Oh my! Chiefs touchdown by @tkelce and @JasonKelce jumps out the window, slams a beer with #BillsMafia to the delight of @taylorswift13 and the suite. pic.twitter.com/rUJvMw3q24 — John Anderson (@23Johnanderson) January 22, 2024

Travis Kelce enjoyed a productive first half against the Bills. He logged three catches for 66 yards and the score.

It was a sincere moment between the Hollywood couple and another reminder that Jason Kelce’s a man of the people.

Kelce’s score gave Kansas City a temporary lead over the Bills, 13-10, until Buffalo regained the lead on the following drive.

Buffalo took their 17-13 lead into the half. He scored a touchdown to start the third, putting the Chiefs up, 20-17.

TRAVIS TOUCHDOWN AND HAND HEART OKAY ‼️🫡 pic.twitter.com/Rb5Mk5gDg6 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 22, 2024

Taylor Swift has arrived in Buffalo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LJk9YeZLxy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2024