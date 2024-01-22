Travis Kelce Flashes Heart Hands At Taylor After TD, Jason Kelce Celebrates Shirtless With Beer In Hand

Videos by OutKick
Travis Kelce is a simp and Jason Kelce is still a bro.
Sunday’s Divisional game between the Bills and Chiefs almost went without much Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce schmoozing in the first half. That is, until Travis Kelce found the end zone in the second quarter.
Patrick Mahomes connected with Kelce for a 22-yard score.
Kelce celebrated the TD with heart hands for his lady, Taylor Swift, sitting in her suite with brother Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie.
It’s the type of soft behavior we’re all disappointed to see from Trav, ground down into another subservient Taylor Swift lover boy.
(Get a room, guys.)
Jason Kelce, on the other hand, celebrated like a true footballer — shirtless and crushing a beer in hand.
The Eagles offensive lineman — who has yet to retire, officially — opened up the window to their suite and jumped in the crowd of Bills fans.
It was a spectacular display of moxie by Kelce, but the Bills fan chewed and spit him out.
Travis Kelce enjoyed a productive first half against the Bills. He logged three catches for 66 yards and the score.
It was a sincere moment between the Hollywood couple and another reminder that Jason Kelce’s a man of the people.
Kelce’s score gave Kansas City a temporary lead over the Bills, 13-10, until Buffalo regained the lead on the following drive.
Buffalo took their 17-13 lead into the half. He scored a touchdown to start the third, putting the Chiefs up, 20-17.
