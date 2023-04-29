Travis Kelce Drinks Beer Off Lombardi Trophy, Raps With Machine Gun Kelly

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce continues to live his best life.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end debuted his food and music festival, Kelce Jam, Friday night. The inaugural event brought in more than 19,000 fans — many of whom came to town for the NFL Draft.

And he kicked off the one-night event in the most Travis Kelce way possible: by chugging beer off the Lombardi Trophy. Then, he dramatically spiked it onto the stage.

Watch.

We're pretty sure Travis Kelce at Kelce Jam is Peak Travis. pic.twitter.com/vMHgF204CS — Arrowhead Addict (@ArrowheadAddict) April 29, 2023

Side note: Remember that lady who wanted Tom Brady to apologize for “disrespecting” the Lombardi Trophy? All he did was toss it to Rob Gronkowski on a boat. I bet she is absolutely fuming over this.

Anyway, the festival featured performances by Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Tech N9ne and Loud Luxury. Being the incredibly hip, young pop culture junkie I am, I know who two of those people are.

But even Kelce had to show off the pipes.

The two-time Super Bowl champ joined MGK to perform a spirited and chaotic rendition of the Beastie Boys’ anthem “Fight for Your Right.”

Roll the tape.

Travis Kelce joins Machine Gun Kelly on stage at Kelce Jam.

But if live music isn’t your thing, Rick Ross also took the stage to host a chicken wing eating challenge.

Fun fact: Ross is Wingstop’s largest franchise owner.

Hayden Gillum took home the Wingstop trophy after downing 19 wings in 90 seconds.

Travis Kelce and Rick Ross hosted a wing eating contest at Kelce Jam. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

No word yet on whether Kelce will make this festival an annual thing.

But the inaugural version seems to have been a booming success.