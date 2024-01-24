Even Travis Kelce Was Confused By Buffalo Bills Fake Punt Call With Damar Hamlin

Videos by OutKick

The Buffalo Bills Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is going be one of those games that gets picked through, with every single nuance of it examined. One of the most perplexing moments of that game was went the Bills inexplicably ran a fake punt using Damar Hamlin, a play that baffled pretty much everyone in the stadium and watching at home on TV.

This includes Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce had himself one of the best games of the season with a pair of touchdowns and even had time to throw his lady Taylor Swift her signature heart hand gesture (which I’ve seen a million people do, but that’s her thing for some reason).

Still, despite being busy with things on the offensive side of the ball, Kelce kept an eye on what was happening on defense and special teams.

The Hamlin play call came a few minutes into the fourth quarter with the Bills looking to keep a drive alive on fourth and five.

It didn’t work… like at all.

Travis Kelce Was Wondering ‘What The F—” The Bills Were Doing

That was obviously well short of the first down marker. It also handed the Chiefs some great field position. If there’s any saving grace it’s that Kansas City failed to convert on the ensuing possession.

“Initially, I’m like, ‘What the f— are they doing?'” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he does with his brother, Jason, who happened to be at the game… kind of.

“Fourth and five, in your own territory at that point in the game, that’s not time for a fake… especially in the playoffs, where everything is on the line.”

It doesn’t sound like Travis Kelce would’ve called that play. I concur, and I don’t want to speak for you, but I’m comfortable assuming you wouldn’t have gone that route either.

Unfortunately for the Bills, they thought it seemed like a great idea.

At the time, maybe it did, but the results speak volumes.

