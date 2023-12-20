Travis Kelce Does Not Want Bill Belichick To Get Chargers Job, Hopes They Hire ‘Some Jabroni’ Instead

Videos by OutKick

There’s a lot of chatter that there may be only a few weeks remaining in the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick era. However, that may not mean he’s riding off into the sunset for good, not with several appealing head coaching vacancies popping up already.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce just hopes that wherever Belichick ends up, it isn’t with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kelce and his brother, Jason talked about the legendary head coach on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

Both Kelces are more than familiar with Belichick. Jason’s Eagles won a Super Bowl over him, and both players defeated his Patriots this year, with the Chiefs doing so just last weekend.

So, suffice to say, they’ve got a great deal of respect for him.

The two discussed what Travis said to Belichick after his Chiefs won on Sunday in Foxborough, 27-17.

Kelce Wants Division-Rival Chargers To Hire “Some Jabroni” Over Belichick For Ovious Reasons

“I just mentioned how much I respect him and how much it’s always the biggest challenge I go up against in the National Football League is going up against one of his defenses,” he said, “I just wanted to make sure he heard that from my mouth, man, because it’s been a pleasure going up against him all these years.”

Kelce then said he was asked if he thought that was the last time he would face a challenge from Belichick. He said that he thought Belichick had “some football left in him.”

Of course, one of the jobs on the market is the one with the Chargers, but considering the team being part of the AFC West, Kelce said he hopes the team hires a “young, never-heard-of” coach from the college ranks.

“I don’t want a f–king goof coach to come into f–king my division, dude. Get the f–k outta here,” Kelce said. “I hope they hire some jabroni, man.”

So, if you’re a never-heard-of jabroni coaching in college, Travis Kelce will probably write you a letter of recommendation for the Chargers job.

