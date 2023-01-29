Travis Kelce Expected To Play Against The Bengals Amid Back Problems

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City TE Travis Kelce is expected to be on the field Sunday against the Bengals.

The Bengals are traveling to Arrowhead Stadium today to battle the Chiefs for a spot in the Super Bowl, and despite dealing with back spasms, Kelce will be out on the field, according to Adam Schefter.

He was listed as questionable following the team’s Friday practice.

Travis Kelce will suit up against Joe Burrow and company.

The Chiefs already have health issues with Patrick Mahomes, who will also play. That means the Chiefs two best weapons on offense are both dealing with health issues today.

Kelce gave fans an incredible dominant performance last weekend against the Jaguars catching 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

He’s a dominant tight end, and the Chiefs will need him out there and rolling in order to earn a win today. Patrick Mahomes playing hurt means the margin for error is pretty much nonexistent.

Of course, nobody should have actually thought back spasms would hold Kelce out of the game today. We’re talking about a ticket to the Super Bowl being on the line.

If you’re able to stand up and walk, you’re going to play if you’re a competitor. That’s exactly what Travis Kelce will do against the Bengals.

You can catch the game at 6:30 EST on CBS. With Kansas City dealing with multiple health issues, it should be fascinating to see how they handle the Bengals. The stars are lining up for an incredible matchup.