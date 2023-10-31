Travis Hunter Absolutely Shook When Teammates Tell Him Dwight Howard Wore His Jersey: Watch

Videos by OutKick

This past Saturday was a tough one for Travis Hunter. Not only did his Colorado Buffaloes fall to UCLA 28-16 despite his huge efforts on both sides of the ball – including two interceptions – Hunter’s teammates appeared to play a cruel joke on him involving Dwight Howard after the game.

As Colorado was boarding its plane in Los Angeles to head back home to Boulder, someone decided to tell Hunter that Howard was wearing his jersey at the game. It’s entirely unclear if Howard was even at the game on Saturday, he most likely wasn’t, but based on Hunter’s reaction he’s not exactly a fan of the idea of the former NBA star rocking his jersey at the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 4thQuarterTV (@4thquartertv_)

Howard made serious headlines last week after being accused of sexually assaulting another man and going on the record describing an alleged threesome with the same man and another man dressed as a woman called ‘Kitty.’

The eight-time All-Star denied sexual assault and battery allegations filed against him earlier this year while seeking to have a civil lawsuit dismissed.

Howard admitted that he and the accuser, Stephen Harper, entered his bedroom, removed their clothing, and “engaged in consensual kissing” during an alleged encouter in July 2021. Harper alleges in the suit that Howard surprised him by bringing out a man dressed as a woman called ‘Kitty.’ Howard admitted that ‘Kitty’ was a man dressed up as a woman while also alleging Harper was aware ‘Kitty’ would be at the home.

Howard has responded to the allegations and alleged threesome explaining that people shouldn’t be concerned about what he does in his own bedroom.

“Y’all too damn nosey worrying about what I’m doing in my bed,” Howard said. “The people who know what’s going on in my bed, they know what the hell going on with my bed and what the hell I do in it.”

“I ain’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood at,” Howard continued…”Y’all just weird. If y’all want to know what people doing in their bedroom or who they messing with or sleeping with, you are weird, you’re the weird one.”

So, yes, it’s understandable as to why Hunter doesn’t exactly want to be involved with Howard at this point in time.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com