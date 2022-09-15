Travis Hunter Jr.’s newest partnership is everything that Name, Image and Likeness was intended to be. The former No. 1-ranked college football recruit and current Jackson State freshman is joining forces with an NFL Hall of Famer to learn the ins-and-outs of business while also making a few dollars and leading an ad campaign in the process.

Hunter Jr., who shocked the world when he snubbed Florida State and committed to Jackson State, was rumored to have accepted a big NIL deal to do so. That was not the case, as far as we know.

However, that is not stopping him from entering the space as a freshman with the Tigers. He signed on with a digital banking platform in July and recently inked his second deal.

Hunter Jr. is the newest ambassador for the Michael Strahan brand. Specifically, he will be working to promote Michael Strahan Daily Defense, a new skin and shave line.

Travis Hunter Jr. teams up with Michael Strahan. (image courtesy: Michael Strahan Brand)

“Travis Hunter is a game-changer on and off the football field,” Strahan said to Forbes about the partnership. “This young man had the opportunity to select any school in the country but chose Jackson State University, an HBCU. His decision demonstrates his character, his vision and his confidence. He is also a great teammate.

“These qualities resonate with me and my brand. I admire this young man and look forward to watching his continued growth.”

Since retiring, Strahan has launched his own clothing and lifestyle brand, hosted Good Morning America and The $100,000 Pyramid, served as an analyst on Fox NFL Sunday and started a multidimensional talent management, music, branding and production company. Needless to say, he has done a lot.

Strahan is equally as successful as a media mogul and entrepreneur as he was on the gridiron.

And now he is passing along some of his wisdom to the younger generation. Hunter Jr., specifically.

“It means a lot,” Hunter told Forbes. “It really inspires me to do more of the things he’s doing for his brand and his community. … He’s really at the top of what he does. He’s one of the top people you want to work with. He can teach you a lot about what he does.”

The Jackson State defensive back is going to learn firsthand from Strahan. He will also be featured in marketing campaigns across the Strahan brand on print, digital and social platforms.

When the NCAA introduced its new legislation on Name, Image and Likeness in July of 2021, this type of opportunity is exactly why. Hunter Jr. is going to get paid for his inclusion in the Strahan brand marketing efforts, which is great.

However, perhaps more importantly, he has a new mentor. Hunter Jr. will be able to work alongside Strahan throughout the partnership and will be able to take those teachings into his own life outside of football.