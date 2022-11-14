Travis Hunter Jr. sent shockwaves across college football when he committed to Jackson State last February. Now, nine months later, he is paying homage to his NFL Hall of Fame head coach after one of the more impressive halves in college football history.

Hunter, who stands 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, was the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2022. Entering National Signing Day, it was all-but a sure thing that he was going to commit to Florida State.

There was some smoke around a potential flip to Miami, but all signs pointed toward the Seminoles landing the best high schooler in the country. And then chaos ensued.

Hunter committed to play for Jackson State, becoming the first-ever top-ranked recruit to commit to an FCS program and the first-ever five-star recruit to commit to the Tigers. Deion Sanders, who is one of the greatest cornerbacks of all-time, played a large role in the decision, because who wouldn’t want to learn from the best?

After arriving in Mississippi, the expectation was that Hunter would play corner. He and Coach Prime had a different idea.

Travis Hunter Jr. does it all!

Why would you keep the best freshman in the country off of the field at all?

Although Hunter’s first year at Jackson State has been limited due to injury, when he is on the field, he plays both ways as a defensive back and wide receiver. He had career firsts at both positions during Saturday’s game against Alabama A&M!

Midway through the first quarter, Hunter scored his first collegiate touchdown.

Jackson State True Freshman Travis Hunter Jr. Scores His 1st College Touchdown! 🔥

📺: ESPN+

📽️: @GoJSUTigersFB @TravisHunterJr pic.twitter.com/VTCG72atcH — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) November 12, 2022

Not long thereafter, Hunter picked off quarterback Quincy Casey for his first collegiate interception while sprinting step-for-step with a Bulldogs receiver. To celebrate, the highly-touted freshman ran over to the visiting fans and hit his head coach’s signature ‘Primetime Shuffle.’

It was not the first time that Travis Hunter hit Sanders’ dance, he did so during an all-star showcase last season, but it was the first time he did it on the college level. Those are some big shoes to fill!