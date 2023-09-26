Travis Hunter Begs Deion Sanders To Play Against USC, Coach Prime Announces Ruling

Videos by OutKick

Travis Hunter might be desperate to get back on the field, but it’s not going to happen just yet.

The Colorado superstar is dealing with an injury to his liver stemming from a brutal hit he took against Colorado State.

It was announced following the hit that Hunter would likely miss a few weeks. However, being told he’s out a few weeks hasn’t stopped the talented Buffaloes player from begging to get back on the field…..even if he’s not cleared to do so.

Travis Hunter begs Deion to get on the field against USC.

“I need to play this this week. We need to get everything we can so I can get back on the field. I’m not taking now for an answer,” the talented WR/CB texted Deion, which was later revealed publicly to the entire team.

However, Deion Sanders wasn’t having any of Hunter’s begging to get back on the field as he heals up. His ruling is in, and Travis Hunter will remain sidelined.

“No, you ain’t ready, and I care more about you than I care about this game. You’re going to change the game of football one day when you’re healthy and ready. Your future is brighter than mine ever will be or ever was. Relax and get healthy. I love you son,” Deion revealed he texted back.

You can watch Deion read the full text exchange to his team below.

Deion is making the right call.

Travis Hunter has a liver injury. While the liver is an organ that can heal itself, it’s not an organ you want to mess with.

Destroying/injuring your liver further to play against USC would be an insanely dumb decision to make. It’s one game in what is hopefully several more years of college and professional football ahead of Travis Hunter.

His spirit and grit is admirable for sure. Every coach wants players desperate to get on the field as quickly as possible, but it’s simply not worth the risk. Deion Sanders has a responsibility to look out for his players’ safety. If he rushed Travis Hunter back – which would likely never be medically cleared – and something happened, he’d be grilled for why he brought Hunter back so soon. Don’t risk an entire career over one game.

Travis Hunter is begging Deion Sanders to get back on the field after suffering a lacerated liver. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Travis Hunter will return when he’s healthy, and Colorado definitely needs him on the field. He is simply not ready right now, and that’s the fact of the matter.