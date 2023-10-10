Travis Hunter Back At Practice 3 Weeks After Liver Injury

Videos by OutKick

Colorado star Travis Hunter returned to the practice Monday for the first time since suffering a lacerated liver in the Buffaloes’ game against Colorado State on Sept. 16.

Darius Sanders of The People Media posted a video Monday of Hunter doing one-on-one drills with wide receiver Omarion Miller — a welcome sight for Buffs fans. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

Not wanting to risk further injury, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said last Tuesday he would prefer Hunter to remain sidelined just a little bit longer.

But Coach Prime was the first to admit keeping Travis Hunter off the field is hard to do, especially with teammate Shilo Sanders back on the field.

“Travis is doing well. He was out at practice today coaching his butt off. He’s one of the best coaches we have,” Sanders said last week. “Travis is, I say a week or two, let’s say two or three. It would be my dream and desire for him stay out until after the bye-week. But I know Travis, he’s gonna see Shilo (Sanders), you may see several starters of that secondary (returning).

“But I would love him to be out until the bye, that gives him three extra weeks.”

Travis Hunter gives advice to teammates during a timeout against the USC Trojans. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Buffaloes don’t usually practice Mondays, but they had to alter their schedule on a short week. Colorado (4–2) will face Stanford (1–4) Friday night in Boulder before entering the bye week.

With Hunter back in practice, the chance to play against the Cardinal has not been ruled out.

The cornerback/wide receiver has recorded nine tackles, two pass deflections and one interception defensively. He has 16 receptions for 213 yards on offense through three games this season.