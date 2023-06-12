Deion Sanders Says Schools Offered Travis Hunter More Than $1 Million To Poach Him

Videos by OutKick

Travis Hunter apparently turned down massive amounts of money to follow Deion Sanders to Colorado.

Hunter is a former five star recruit and the top recruit in his class. He shocked the college football world when he chose to play at Jackson State over a traditional power.

Travis Hunter followed Deion Sanders to Colorado. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The incredibly talented defensive back followed Sanders when he left to take over the Colorado Buffaloes. However, there were apparently serious efforts made to buy Hunter out of the portal. Prior to Hunter’s commitment to Colorado, there were whispers Georgia could be one of the programs making a push for his talents.

Sanders told 247Sports the following about attempts to poach Travis Hunter out of the transfer portal:

People offered Travis Hunter a bag. About $1.5 million to try to lure him and buy him out of the transfer portal. But Travis is not the kind of guy that can be bought. He isn’t built like that. Travis is a relational young man that is built on relationships and stability. And that’s what he wanted and desired. That is why he decided to ride and stay with us. I cannot wait until they see what he is capable of doing in these next couple of years. Because he will be a top-5 or top-3 pick after his junior year. But the sky’s the limit, he is going to play both ways and he is a vital part of the offense and the defense, and he wants that.

Colorado definitely doesn’t have any serious NIL money when compared to teams like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State or other traditional powers.

Deion Sanders also hasn’t been shy that he feels NIL is simply pennies compared to what’s waiting in the NFL. If players focus on the latter, they will earn mountains of cash.

The fact Travis Hunter was offered $1.5 million is also a sign of where we’re at in college sports. Money is the name of the game. NIL was supposed to be about autographs, appearance fees, advertising and things of that nature.

It’s very much morphed into just bringing bagmen above the table.

However, the money simply wasn’t enough to lure Travis Hunter away from Deion Sanders. The young man is loyal and will now help rebuild a struggling Colorado program.