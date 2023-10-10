Travis Etienne Sabotaged His Fantasy Team With Superb Performance

Videos by OutKick
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was in a personal quagmire on Sunday.
Etienne enjoyed a tremendous performance against the Buffalo Bills, but his big day translated to a fantasy football loss. Coincidentally, Etienne was facing himself in a fantasy football matchup this week … so the career game was bittersweet.
“I played against myself in fantasy fb today,” Etienne posted on X. He tallied 26 carries for 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 48 yards.
Etienne’s Week 5 performance accrued roughly 35.40 fantasy points (PPR). It was a matchup-winning performance that defeated Etienne, at least on the fantasy front.
For a real win, Etienne will take this kind of performance on any given Sunday.
Jacksonville enjoyed a statement 25-20 win over Buffalo. The Bills were a top-three selection across Week 5 power rankings after defeating the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.
The 3-2 Jaguars reclaim some of their offseason hype, climbing to a 3-2 record.
