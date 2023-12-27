Man Wins Nearly $500,000 On $5 Parlay, Has Awesome Celebration

Videos by OutKick

Travis Dufner is officially a legend in the sports betting world.

There were plenty of sports to consume over the extended Christmas holiday weekend and Dufner didn’t want to miss out on the action.

He just did it a bit differently than the average person. Instead of grabbing some popcorn and beers, he threw down $5 on a 14-pick parlay at +9787560 odds on DraftKings.

He picked 14 players to all score a touchdown, and against seemingly impossible odds, he pulled it off. Yes, Travis somehow managed to hit on a +9787560 bet.

You can check out the bet slip below.

Man wins nearly half a million dollars on $5 parlay.

How does a person celebrate earning nearly $500,000 on a $5 bet? With the boys dressed in casual Santa attire watching Christian McCaffrey cap things off.

It doesn’t get any more real than this, folks.

While DraftKings might be out $489,383.01, the gambling company didn’t seem to care very much. After all, this is the best free advertising it’s ever going to get.

How many people will now attempt to do the same and fail miserably? The answer is a lot. A lot of people will try to capture this magic and fail to do so.

DratKings reacts to Travis Dufner winning nearly $500,000 on $5 parlay.

What I desperately need to know is whether or not DraftKings offered Travis a cash out option prior to all 14 picks hitting, and if so, how much was it. I’ve reached out to Travis for further details, and will update everyone with any response we might get.

For now, he’s off busy counting all his newfound gambling winnings. You can buy a house in many parts of America for $500,000.

Crack a beer and pour one out in honor of Travis Dufner’s victory. He’s officially a member of the sports betting hall of fame. Hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.