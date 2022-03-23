‘Trapped Farts’ Land Brazilian Singer ‘Pocah’ In Hospital

It always stinks going to the hospital, as Brazilian singer Pocah learned the hard way. The 27-year-old was recently hospitalized with severe stomach pains due to “an accumulation of trapped farts.”

Finally an instance where mask mandates make sense.

“I woke up at 5.30 am with severe stomach pains and ended up in the hospital,” Pocah, real name, Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, shared with her more than 16 million Instagram followers. “But that’s it, guys. I’m now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts.”

Ahh, the ol’ trapped farts. Sunday morning church goers occupying a middle pew following a full day of football and draft beers know this feeling all too well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POCAH (@pocah)

As it turns out, Pocah’s bottled up blasts were self-induced. Not wanting to blow the romance with her new boyfriend, the singer did everything possible to keep from pulling out a Bunsen burner, grabbing a lighter and letting ’em rip.

Rather than embarrass herself in front of her beau, Pocah and her stomach endured the torture. But it wasn’t all bad – she’s using her hospital visit as a teachable moment for all the ladies out who have hid heaters themselves.

“Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy, because what’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being ‘trapped farts’,” insisted Pocah.

Allow me to interject, if I may:

A) Up until this point, I didn’t know girls farted.

B) I’m still not totally convinced.

C) Take that smokestack to another room while I’m trying to sleep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POCAH (@pocah)

Unfortunately for her boyfriend, it looks like Pocah’s going to blast away in future.

“From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys,” Pocah told her followers. “I’m medicated and I’m fine.”

Smell ya later.