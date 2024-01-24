Whoops! Transgender Man Found 5 Months Pregnant During Sex Change, Now Considered A ‘Seahorse Dad’

Videos by OutKick

Don’t you just hate it when you’re a biological female going through a transition to become a transgender man, but halfway through your doctor realizes you’re five months pregnant?

Talk about a shock to the system!

That’s exactly what happened to an Italian fella/woman who goes by only Marco. Turns out, Marco had already had those pesky breasts removed and was well on her way to becoming a man when BAM — her doctor discovered she was already halfway through a pregnancy.

The big discovery happened while Marco was undergoing a mastectomy. Makes sense.

“Having discovered the pregnancy, the first thing to do is to suspend [hormone] therapy immediately,” Dr. Giulia Senofonte, an endocrinologist, told La Repubblica, which first broke the news about Marco.

“If the halting of the therapy is not immediate, there could be consequences, especially in the first trimester of pregnancy, which is an important time for the development of the baby’s organs,” Senofonte added.

Transgender man will give birth to baby, just like a seahorse

Whew. What a story. Right on par for 2024, but still a wild story. What a time to be alive. I just couldn’t imagine what my grandpa would say if he were still around. He’d probably think I was just making it all up, which is a fair reaction.

But I’m not! It’s all real. And it gets better!

Marco, who is expected to go through with the pregnancy, now joins an illustrious group of people known as “seahorse dads.” Apparently, that term applies to transgender men who carry babies because male seahorses give birth. Who knew?!

Better yet, going forward, Marco will be the child’s biological mom but will be registered legally as the dad. What a family tree we have unfolding.

This poor kid is in for quite a life when he/she gets to grade school. To be serious for just a second, it really is sad. I mean, goodness. What the hell is happening?

Anyway, how about this reality check from Toni Brandi, president of the Catholic foundation Pro Vita e Famiglia, who said he hoped Marco would decide to halt his therapy permanently.



“The gender fluidity theory is total madness. It’s against science and against nature,” Brandi said. “This case is a challenge for gender theories because it shows a woman is a woman.

“If I perceive myself to be a woman tomorrow, it doesn’t make me capable of bearing a child,” he added.

Boom, roasted.