Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson Agrees Men Have Physical Advantages Over Women, But Explains Why Their Situation Is Different

Videos by OutKick

Hailey Davidson, the transgender golfer who recently won the Women’s Classic on the NXXT Tour, acknowledges that men have a physical advantage over women but claims there is one thing that makes their situation different than other biological males competing in women’s sports.

Davidson joined ‘Good Morning Britain’ and was asked about studies – also known as biology – that have determined that men are stronger than women and have a physical advantage over them. In Davidson’s mind, since they have done hormone therapy and undergone reassignment surgery they shouldn’t be looked at as having an advantage over fellow female competitors.

“My whole philosophy behind all of this is I don’t believe trans people should be banned from sports, but I do believe there needs to be guidelines in effect,” Davidson said. “Going back even four years ago or even before I had surgery, I definitely had an advantage. I would 100% agree with that.

“But the difference is now that years have gone on, three years after surgery, my physical capabilities now compared to back then are night and day. So again, honestly, I 100% agree that men do have advantages. Say you get a trans person on hormones for a year or no surgery nothing… of course, for the most part, yeah they’re gonna have an advantage.”

Hailey Davidson is a biological man who just won a Womens Golf Tournament & subsequently spot on the US Tour. Hailey openly admits to having a “competitive advantage” which in the pre-Woke world used to mean CHEATING Again if you have a daughter who devoted her life to whatever… pic.twitter.com/xsswcEnaTa — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 22, 2024

Davidson reportedly underwent reassignment surgery in 2021.

Davidson has been on the journey of becoming the first transgender golfer to play on the LPGA Tour for years now, and the most recent win increases her chances of doing so.

Davidson sits atop the season-long points standings on the NXXT Tour. This is significant given that the Top Five players on the list at the end of the season will each receive two exempt starts on the Epson Tour, the feeder tour to the LPGA Tour.

If Davidson were to finish inside the Top Five and play well in the two Epson starts then earning status on the LPGA Tour isn’t entirely out of the question.

After Davidson’s win caught the attention of the golf world and common sense having folks, the NXXT Tour elected to address the situation days later, and it may not end well for Davidson.

“In light of recent events, we have initiated a poll among our tour players to gather their opinions on our gender policy. We believe it is vital to consider the perspectives of those directly affected by these policies,” NXXT’s statement on Monday read.

“Furthermore, in maintaining the integrity of our standards, we have requested Hailey Davidson to undergo additional testosterone testing to ensure compliance with the appropriate guidelines.”

It will be interesting to see what, if anything, the tour does with the polling results from its female competitors. If players are honest, one would assume that they would disavow a biological male competing on a women’s tour.

Davidson is competing in this week’s NXXT Women’s Championship in Orlando and sits in a tie for sixth after round one.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris