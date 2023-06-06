Transgender Athlete Case In Connecticut Will Be Heard By Appeals Court

Videos by OutKick

A group of female athletes in Connecticut will have their case against transgender athletes heard by a New York Appeals court.

The lawsuit was filed 3 years ago, by four female athletes who maintained it wasn’t fair to be forced to compete against transgender athletes.

Initially, according to News 8, a three-judge panel threw out the suit, calling the claims “speculative.”

The appeals court has now agreed to rehear the the case, drawing praise from one of the students involved.

“I’m hoping that the court will realize how important this issue is and they will restore fairness to women’s sports,” Alanna Smith said, according to News 8.

Smith had repeatedly been forced to compete against transgender athletes, and told News 8 that she’d lost to biological males.

“I’m also very optimistic that fairness will be restored to women’s sports and I hope that we can keep women’s sports, women’s sports,” Smith explained.

Bizarrely, her defense of competitive fairness and protecting women isn’t always popular. With women.

ACLU Upset That Transgender Athlete Case Could Help Protect Fairness

Naturally, the ACLU jumped in to announce its intention to continue defending transgender athlete policies.

“The court’s previous decision affirmed that our clients played by the rules and that all girls, trans and cisgender, have a right to play under Title IX,” it said in a statement.

The ACLU was joined by the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), which claimed that allowing biological males to dominate women’s sports is “inclusionary.”

“The CIAC has been confident in its inclusionary policies from the onset of this case. The CIAC was pleased with the previous decision…. and looks forward to presenting its position to the full Circuit Court,” its statement read.

By contrast, legal counsel for the Alliance Defending Freedom explained that women are speaking up against unfair competition.

“It’s really exciting to see female athletes across the country now using their voice standing up and speaking out and saying this is unfair,” Christina Kiefer said.

It’s unsurprising that the ACLU and Connecticut is defending an exclusionary policy. Ideology has long overtaken common sense in far left organizations and blue states.

Thanks to transgender athletes, biological females miss scholarships, college offers or recognition for accomplishments because of an unfair competitive advantage.

Allowing biological males to use physiological advantages to dominate sports is the height of absurdity and devalues women.

But that’s what the modern left believes is acceptable, because complete acceptance of radical gender ideology comes first.

This appeal doesn’t mean that common sense will win the day, but it gives the court a chance to right an incredibly obvious wrong.