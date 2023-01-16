Trans Woman Owner Of Miss Universe Turns Heads With Speech, Rallying Cry About Feminism

Never mind the contestants, it’s the Miss Universe owner who got people talking.

(Although Miss Thailand’s soda tab get-up got some love.”

The owner of the Miss Universe Pageant, Anne Jakrajutatip gave a speech on feminism. That’s not completely out of place at this kind of function. That’s all well and good, but the confusion comes from her having been born a biological male.

Look out, ladies. First women’s sports; now beauty pageants.

Jakrajutatip is a trans woman and a reality TV star in Thailand, who bought Miss Universe’s parent company in 2022 for $20 million.

That is way less than any of us probably would’ve guessed… then again, why would we know the going rate for buying beauty pageants. I just thought it’d cost more to buy than a double-A baseball team.

Miss Universe’s new owner took to the stage and delivered a blustery speech about female empowerment… no; the irony of that was not lost on most people.

Biological men have taken over female sports & now beauty pageants. pic.twitter.com/cLG8HcrXMp — Brian Clowdus (@BrianClowdus) January 15, 2023

“Welcome to the Miss Universe organization,” Jakrajutatip said. “From now on it’s going to be run by women, owned by a trans woman for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism!”

That last line drew an applause break from what amounted to a home crowd. Of course, it was A round of cheap applause, but applause none the less.

“Diverse cultures, social inclusion, gender equality, creativity, a force for good, and a force for the beauty of humanity.”

Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip has gotten some heat for a speech at this year’s event in New Orleans. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)

Jakrajutatip’s Miss Universe Speech Got Some Reactions

Perhaps expectedly, The speech drew a reaction. A markedly less positive one than the one it got from the in-person crowd.

Is this for real? — Brian Craig 🇺🇸 (@BrianCraigShow) January 15, 2023

Mainsplains to women, but this time they applaud. — HighValueMail (@HighValueMail) January 15, 2023

How degrading to women everywhere. — John Pyle (@JohnDPyle) January 15, 2023

And there’s your patriarchy. The only one that’s real. — Kat Kanada (@KatrinaPanova) January 15, 2023

And women cheering! Blows my mind as a woman! — Lora Gilley (@beepy13) January 15, 2023

Listening to that transgender Miss Universe owner lecture the public on what it means to be a woman really takes the cake. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 15, 2023

It’s not like a biological man hasn’t owned the organization in the past. The Miss Universe Organization was once owned by Donald Trump. He sold it in 2015.

American model, designer, and sewing instructor, R’Bonney Gabriel claimed the title of Miss Universe 2022.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle