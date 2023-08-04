Wyoming Tennis President Resigns After Transgender Player Is Allowed To Compete In Women’s Division – The Same Player Named Women’s Freshman Of The Year

Videos by OutKick

The president of a tennis association in Wyoming has resigned from her position after the decision was made to allow a transgender female – a biological male – to participate in the women’s division of the state’s Governor’s Cup.

Brooklyn Ross, the trans tennis player, is set to compete in the women’s open singles division of the tournament, which is something the now-former president of the tennis association could not stand for.

“I think a man playing against a woman is a very unfair matchup when it’s specifically meant for women in that specific draw,” former president Jackie Fulkrod told Cowboy State Daily. “I feel like having a transgender athlete compete in the women’s draw is against my personal integrity and what I believe and value.”

Fulkrod’s mother, Mary, also resigned from the board after Ross was deemed eligible to compete against women.

Trans tennis player Brooklyn Ross will compete against women in the Wyoming Governor’s Cup. (Getty)

Ross transitioned six years ago and has been competing against women for quite some time. Ross has been playing college tennis in 2019 having recently finished up a season at The University of Texas at Tyler.

Prior to moving to Texas, Ross played for Metropolitan State University Denver where they were named 2021 Women’s Freshman of the Year in the PacWest.

It’s worth noting that Ross is now 27-years-old, which means they were 25-years-old when named freshman of the year.

Wyoming Legislature has addressed the issue of biological men competing against women, but only in school sports with girls in grades seven through 12. Given that the Governor’s Cup is not a school-sanctioned event, the new law does not affect the tournament.

Fulkrod explained that the board never voted on allowing Ross into the women’s division while Tournament Director Peg Connor did not explain how the decision was ultimately made.

Ross told Cowboy State Daily “I’m respecting the game” while explaining they have not received any backlash since they began competing against women.