Trans Skater Who Beat Girls Is Ex-Navy, Father of Three

More details have emerged on the 29-year-old male-to-female trans skater, Ricci Tres, who competed and won against little girls in an NYC skateboarding competition on Sunday.

According to The Daily Mail, Tres was born Richard Batres; is of Guatemalan heritage; served four years in the US Navy as a machinist petty officer of the 2nd Class; and has a family of three children and an ex-wife, whom Tres lived with as recent as 2021.

Tres has reportedly been taking hormones in the past year and now identifies as a transgender woman, which has not only been challenged by his Guatemalan parents but the general sports audience after taking the first-place $500 prize money from Sunday’s event, which could have gone to the runner-up and 13-year-old female competitor Shiloh Catori. Placing fifth was Juri Iikura, who is 10 years of age.

Male wins women’s skateboarding finals and money at the Boardr Open NYC presented by DC today. pic.twitter.com/fgqmHMq2Ez — Taylor Silverman (@tmsilverman) June 25, 2022

Tres also tried to join the Women’s Street USA Skateboarding National Championships but was rejected by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) for having testosterone levels above the limit.

The trans skater previously spoke on his experiences as a father, military man and business owner of an LA construction company. “I am 28 [sic], I have three kids, I’m married, I did my time in the military, I own a company. I’ve decided that I like being pretty and cute,” the father said.

He added, “So everything that goes with that is female. I love female bodies. I think it’s a work of art. I know I will never be a woman because women are miraculous; they have babies and create life and do all that awesome stuff. I’ll never have that ability, but I feel like I am a woman.

“I would have wished to be born one, so I’ll try to fill that image as much as I can for myself, and that pretty much involves being as cute as can be.”

Tres added that the three kids now address him as their mother.

