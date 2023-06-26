Trans Athlete Austin Killips Claims That Biological Men Are ‘Underrepresented’ In Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

Knoxville News Sentinel published an article about a biological male cyclist competing in the women’s sports division. Because, on Sunday, Knoxville, Tennessee hosted the USA Cycling Pro Road championships. And biological male Austin Killips — who two weeks ago won a women’s race by over five minutes — competed in the event.

The writer establishes her position on the issue immediately. The first line of the story reads, “Austin Killips remembered why she loves cycling Friday night.”

Later, the writers describes attempts to keep men out of women’s sports as “anti-transgender rhetoric and legitslation.”

Belgian Marion Norbert Riberolle, Dutch Denise Betsema and American transgender athlete (biological male) Austin Killips pictured on the podium after the women’s elite race of the ‘Kasteelcross’ cyclocross cycling event. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

“With the rise in anti-transgender rhetoric and legislation in many states, Killips has concerns about her future in the sport. Groups like the Independent Women’s Forum, which organized Sunday’s protest, have latched on to Killips’ win at Tour of the Gila and used it as an example to prevent transgender athletes from competing,” the article reads.

Yes, how dare groups like “Independent Women’s Forum” use completely irrelevant situations — like a biological man winning a women’s race — to try and prevent that from happening in the future. Those bigots!

Let me fix that first sentence for you, Knoxville News writer.

“With the rise in pro-women rhetoric and legislation in many states, Killips knows that at some point he is going to have to compete against men, and he doesn’t want to do that because he will lose.”

By the way, people aiming to save women’s sports from male competitors organized a protest for the event. This “news article” barely mentions said protest.

Not one quote from the people on the other side of the issue.

There’s a popular new tactic in “journalism” to disguise opinion pieces as news

It’s just like the piece ESPN produced on Sunday about the NHL banning pregame warmup jerseys. That’s becoming the new trend in “journalism.” Report a story by only interviewing people who you agree with.

And because of the one-sided nature of the piece, the writer allows Killips to say whatever he or she wants without challenge.

That includes this ridiculous comment: “It’s certainly concerning that the nature of the discourse, the amount of energy that has gone into building this narrative would lead you to believe that there’s this massive number of trans athletes participating in sports and winning all the time, when the reality is that we’re statistically underrepresented,” Killips told Knoxville News.

Austin Killips and Heidi Franz before the start of USA Cycling’s Pro Road National Championship in Knoxville, Tenn. (Image Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

“We’re statistically underrepresented.” Think about that for a moment. A biological male says that men are “underrepresented” in women’s sports.

He wants MORE men competing in women’s sports. This is where a fair reporter might ask a follow-up question about that. Of course, the article includes no follow-up question or response.

Instead, the writer decides to give another example of a biological male winning a cycling event. That’s somewhat ironic given that the previous quote says that trans people don’t often win races.

“I do think there is this nature of when trans people do well at something, it’s like, ‘Oh, man, this is the first time this has ever happened,” Killips said. “Historically, we’ve been around for quite a while and we have been doing things. I guess it is the first full stage race, but it’s not an unprecedented thing for a trans person to win a UCI-level event.”

Thanks to trans woman Austin Killips losing the race, anti-female-athlete “activists” have their victory

Killips did not win the race on Sunday. No doubt, “advocates” will use his or her ninth place finish to say “see, there’s nothing wrong with them competing.”

But, there’s this little nugget in the story: “Killips has been training and racing full-time only since last summer. When Killips started entering pro races in 2021, she was still working full time before switching to a part-time remote job that winter.”

Ah, there it is. So this biological male has only been racing full-time for one year. And he or she is already winning races against women who have been doing it for years.

That seems fair.