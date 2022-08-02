Minute-By-Minute Training Camp Reports Are Too Much: Dan Dakich

Dan Dakich says the thousands of training camp updates that flood our feeds are ridiculous.

“I understand why you have to have them. Did you see that interception Baker Mayfield threw in practice the other day? So what? It’s practice,” Dakich said on “Don’t @ Me” on Tuesday.

“We talking about practice. We’re not talking about a game here,” he continued. “You get minute to minute throws, minute to minute rushes, one on one. I understand why we have to do it, but I’m cautioning you, fans, listen. Listen to me. You’re supposed to make mistakes in practice.”

Here’s everything Dan had to say on the topic:

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across OutKick.com and OutKick’s social media.