Trainer For Tua Tagovailoa Takes Shot At Soft Buffalo Bills, NFL For Postponing Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick

Nick Hicks, the trainer for Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, isn’t buying what the NFL and Buffalo Bills are selling.

Unless they’re selling toilet paper. Hicks will accept that, as you’ll see. Anything else? Hogwash!

How they gunna post pone the Bills/Steelers game and not the Dolphins/Cheifs game❓ — Nick Hicks (@PER4ORM) January 13, 2024

Did the NFL screw the Miami Dolphins? Tua Tagovailoa trainer thinks so

Charmin soft, baby! Bunch of sissies up there in Western New York. Bunch of hypocrites over in the league office, too!

Love it. Obviously I’m very biased because I’m a Dolphins fan, but funny is funny, and I will always advocate for pot stirring and #content. Makes my job a lot easier, frankly. Gives me something to blog about on an otherwise slow Saturday afternoon.

Look, I obviously get why the NFL moved the game. I think it’s a little soft and I’d imagine most Buffalo fans agree because they love this weather, but I get it. Does it make the fact that the Bills complained for months about the Miami heat last September when they lost? Sure. Can’t have your cake and eat it too.

As for the Dolphins-Chiefs game tonight, he may also have a point. There aren’t travel issues for that one, so the NFL is off the hook there.

There is the little issue of people maybe getting frostbite and losing limbs. That one could spell trouble for the league should it happen, and apparently it’s possible because those sorts of issues come up when it’s 30-below.

In any event, Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are gonna be thrown to the wolves tonight — rain, shine, or arctic blast. Josh Allen and the Bills will be watching from their cozy living room with a nice cup of hot cocoa.

Pretty much on par for the last month of the Dolphins’ season.