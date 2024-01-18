Trail Blazers’ Deandre Ayton Misses Game Due To ‘Icy Conditions’ That Stranded Him At Home

Videos by OutKick

The new year is off to a chilling start. For some, the snowstorms heavily impede everyday life.

Add Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton to the list of people fed up with these icy conditions across the country.

Deandre Ayton Misses Game Due To Being Stranded By The Weather

According to Trail Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Ayton was forced to miss Wednesday night’s home game against the Brooklyn Nets due to icy conditions that stranded him at home. Holdahl added, “Ayton tried for hours to combat the sheet of ice leading out of his neighborhood and the team sent people out to help as well, but to no avail, so he is out for tonight’s game versus Brooklyn.”

Portland fans grew eager to see Ayton on Wednesday. The former No. 1 overall pick missed the last 11 games for the failing Blazers. Portland plummeted to a 10-29 record after Sunday’s loss to Ayton’s former team, the Phoenix Suns. Ayton last played on December 23. Portland listed Ayton as ‘Probable’ leading up to the contest.

SAN FRANCISCO – Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Deandre Ayton of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Chase Center on December 23, 2023. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A team in shambles without Damian Lillard, the Blazers have spiraled behind 2023 lottery pick, Scoot Henderson, compounded by Ayton’s absence.

Ayton’s production remains serviceable, though not at a level that’ll make Phoenix miss him. Ayton needed a new home after fostering a sour relationship with the coaching staff in Phoenix. Turns out his new home poses its own challenges, starting with the weather.

In 24 games this season, Ayton averaged 13.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. The Blazers lost eight of their last 10 games.

PORTLAND – Deandre Ayton of the Portland Trail Blazers plays against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter at Moda Center on December 16, 2023. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)