Tragic Details Revealed On Lance Blanks, Deceased Ex-NBA GM and Longhorns Baller

New details have been revealed on the tragic passing of former Texas Longhorns baller and ex-NBA general manager Lance Blanks. His abrupt death at 56 shocked the basketball community.

In an ESPN article honoring her late father, Riley Blanks Reed informed that Blanks died by suicide. She spoke on the beloved Longhorns baller, former NBA player and executive.

“People will want more information,” she wrote. “But the fact is we will never truly know why. And we don’t need to. All we need to do is remember him, honor him, celebrate him, and pour our love into the family that made him happy.”

Blanks Reed remembered her father as a leader who made an impact on and off the court.

“Daddy had impact. He had what he would call ‘staying power.’ He was lovingly referred to as the duck: relaxed, calm and effortless on the surface, pedaling like mad beneath the water,” Blanks Reed said.

Our family has lost a true Longhorn legend. 🤘



Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family & friends of Lance Blanks. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/aOkdX95lsf — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) May 4, 2023

Blanks was inducted into the Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007. He averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists throughout his two seasons at Texas.

In 1990, Blanks was selected with the No. 26 pick by the Detroit Pistons. The Texas star didn’t shine as bright in the NBA, lasting only three seasons. He played an additional seven seasons overseas.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

Just wanted to share a few of my thoughts on Lance Blanks' legacy. Hope in any way I did it justice. Give someone you love a hug today. pic.twitter.com/HdvFYRJxyW — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) May 8, 2023