Tragedy In Israel Spotlights That Colleges, Universities Across U.S. Are Unhinged | Tomi Lahren

You don’t have to be Jewish or pro-Israel to be anti-Hamas but someone forgot to tell that to student activist groups in colleges and universities across the United States as they are actively, grossly and transparently blaming Israel for the terror attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel.

Here is a long list of those organizations, 31 to be exact, at Harvard alone.

But it’s not just Harvard.

Student groups across the nation are advocating for this anti-semitic, anti-israel, pro-Hamas garbage.

Pretty much pick a Palestinian Society on a college campus and they’ve put out a statement referring to terrorists as “martyrs” and/or blaming Israel.

Some even go so far as to stamp their statements with paraglider graphics- alluding to the Hamas terrorists who flew into Israel via paraglider to slaughter, brutalize and terrorize innocent Israelis.

And, right on brand, BLM grassroots as well as BLM Chicago have put out similar images

Not only are these people and these groups just wholly grotesque in nature and on the wrong side of history, the are also fully confused morons.

Same with these “queers for Palestine” activists.

Who wants to tell these people what would happen to them in Palestine or really any other Muslim fundamentalist society…

The ignorance is truly astounding, even by typical Liberal standards.

These campus and activist groups that coddle and make no apologies for radical Islamic terrorism are also known to simultaneously accuse Conservatives of being anti-gay because we don’t want gay porn in schools.

Have they not read Islamic doctrine….

If you think conservatives are homophobic for objecting to gay porn teachings in schools, wait till they hear how the “religion of peace” handles it….

And speaking of double standards and overall social justice warrior idiocy.

As someone who has been violently chased off a college campus I find it just super rich that these blatantly pro-Hamas, pro-terrorist student organizations are allowed to form and assemble under the guise of “free speech” when conservative speakers like myself and countless others, are told we are unwelcome on campuses due to our “hate speech.”

Even more ironic when you consider speakers like myself and Riley Gaines are labeled as “hateful” for speaking out against the trans takeover of women’s sports.

NEWSFLASH morons, they don’t allow trans people to exist in these Muslim fundamentalist countries, let alone swim against women!!!

If these brats think we the taxpayers are gonna foot the bill for their “student loan forgiveness” when this is the way they operate and these are the things they protect, they’ve got another thing coming.

And those are my Final Thoughts.

From Nashville, God bless and take care.

