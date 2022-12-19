Trae Young Spends $20M On Mansion Once Owned By NFL Linebacker

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has a new pad, and it’s got a notable former owner.

Young bought himself a sprawling 14,000-square-foot home in Calabasas, California. The house sits inside what is described as an “ultra-exclusive gated community” and was previously owned by none other than former NFL linebacker Clay Matthews.

Matthews and his wife bought the land the house sits on for $3 million back, then spent $10 million to build their “humble” abode.

The house features 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms as well as eye-popping views of the surrounding Santa Monica mountains.

The house also has the kind of over-the-top amenities one would expect from a house like this. We’re talking a sports court, a chef’s kitchen, a fish pond, and, on the off chance you need more places to store fish, an 800-gallon saltwater aquarium.

Trae Young has added quite an impressive property to his real estate portfolio. (Screenshot: YouTube/ Williams & Williams Estates Group)

There’s also a pool and spa that are on par with what you’d find at a high-end resort. However, some o the most impressive features are on the underground level. Down there you’ll find a nine-car garage, a wine cellar, and a 15-seat movie theater.

The Matthews are reportedly moving to Nashville and listed the house for sale while still a free agent ahead of his retirement in September, The house was listed with a $30 million price tag, which means Young got something of a deal, and the Matthews family made some money on their investment.

The Hawks star is putting together quite the real estate portfolio. His new California mansion joins homes he reportedly owns in Atlanta and Oklahoma.

