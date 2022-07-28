Track Team Members from Africa Go Missing In Oregon

Five men’s track and field members from the Eritrea National Team have gone missing in Eugene, Portland, following their participation in the World Athletics Championships (July 15–24). The five men were reported missing on July 24, with no foul play connected to their disappearances.

As reported by FOX12, the missing players include Samuel Keleta (18), Merhawi Mebrahtu Teweldebererhan (18), Andre Filmon (24) and Yemane Teklehaim Haileselassie (24), alongside 44-year-old coach Berhe Asgedom Nigusse.

Track team members from Africa missing after World Athletics Championships in Eugene https://t.co/CYtj0y1qGk — FOX 12 Oregon (@fox12oregon) July 28, 2022

The outlet also noted that the African team’s country of Eritrea is under political turmoil from its authoritarian government and experiencing civil revolt, which may indicate that the men potentially defected as the Championships ended.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office noted that teammate Habtom Samuel “appears to not be one of the missing teammates,” and is “headed to Cali, Columbia for CALI22.”

University of Oregon Police Department noted that the men “were last seen on the evening of July 23.” The visiting team has been staying on campus grounds for their World Athletics Championships visit.

via Lane County Sheriff’s Office

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.