Touchdown Scorers Props for Super Bowl LVII

There isn’t much about football I like more than a first-scorer prop bet. Last year I killed them and even hit Odell Beckem Jr. in my article as our first scorer which set us up for a profitable Super Bowl no matter what happened. Does that mean it will happen again this year? No. I wasn’t nearly as successful this year with the props, but I personally was profitable as I hit multiple times on Jalen Hurts alone. Let’s see what we can cook up for plays in the big game.

We should start with the first touchdown scorer. Jalen Hurts has been reliable in that he has scored the first touchdown for the Eagles six times on the season. Half of those were the first overall touchdown in the game. Miles Sanders is the other option you’d want to look at here. Sanders has scored the Eagles first touchdown in three games. AJ Brown has also done it a couple of times. If we look at the most logical choice here, it might be Hurts because of the numbers he has put up. I’m not saying it won’t happen, but after a game where the Eagles saw what happens to a team that loses it’s starting quarterback, I expect them to ask Hurts to be a little conservative in the early going. If he scrambles and gets in, so be it. But, I don’t think they ask him to go on a designed run. Miles Sanders would be my choice here for first Eagles touchdown scorer at +295.

On the Chiefs side, they are significantly harder to predict. However, we can see from Philadelphia’s defense they tend to allow more touchdowns to running backs to start games than they do wide receivers. That, plus the fact that Kansas City’s receivers are trash, makes me look toward their backfield. But, before we get to that – Travis Kelce – including the playoffs where he has scored both of the first touchdowns for the Chiefs has scored the Chiefs first touchdown 8 times on the year. He has to be played as both first touchdown and first touchdown scorer even if it doesn’t hit. He is +290. There wasn’t much explanation needed there. I’m going to also take Jerick McKinnon at +500 for first Chiefs touchdown. He’s done it in multiple games this season and has the potential to go out of the backfield, break a tackle and get in the endzone. I like him better than Pacheco for this one.

For the overall first touchdown scorer, you have to take Kelce at +650. Even though everyone in the stadium knows it is going to him, he still finds a way to get open. It is worth a shot. McKinnon at +1100 is juicy, but I think the first touchdown probably comes from the Eagles as I think it might take the Chiefs a quarter to figure the defense out. Miles Sanders at +600 and AJ Brown at +1000 are your best bets.

Now, as far as anytime touchdown scorers – Kansas City’s defense has allowed a lot of touchdowns to receivers this year. In fact, only Dallas allowed more. I wouldn’t be surprised to see DeVonta Smith slip behind the corners if the Chiefs defensive line can’t get to Hurts. At +155 we aren’t seeing a ton of value, but it isn’t a bad look. I’d say AJ Brown is probably your better bet. They have about the same amount of targets, but Brown has 4 more touchdowns than Smith. At +115 I’ll put a play on Brown to haul one in. One other player I like to score is Marquez Valdes-Scantling. He played very well against the Bengals and they will need another big game out of him if they want to succeed. I think he established some trust with Mahomes too, so I’ll grab him at +230. He doesn’t have a ton of touchdowns on the year – only two in the regular season, but he has two in the postseason too.

Here are my official plays – keep in mind these units are a fraction of what I put on a full game.

1st overall scorer:

Kelce +650 (1u)

McKinnon +1100 (.25u)

Sanders +650 (.5u)

Brown +1000 (.5u)

1st Team Scorer

Sanders +295 (1u)

Kelce +290 (1u)

McKinnon +500 (.5u)

Any time Scorer

Brown +115 (1u)

Valdes-Scantling +230 (1u)

