Total Play in Mariners, Blue Jays Game 1

Mariners vs. Blue Jays, 4:07 ET

When their teams are in the playoffs, there aren’t too many more excited fan bases around. Seattle fans have been known to constantly get loud at football games and I expect the same out of them for the Mariners. I can also remember the roar of the crowd during recent Blue Jays playoff games.

Luis Castillo is going to open the series for the Mainers. This isn’t terribly surprising. He came over at the trade deadline and has been very sharp for the Mariners. His August was great, going 31.2 innings and allowing 10 earned runs. Then September was a bit worse where he only went 27.2 innings and allowed 12 earned runs. Finally, his last tune-up start was great in October. He posted six quality innings where he allowed just two hits and one earned run. He’s had one start against the Blue Jays this year and he went six innings and allowed just two earned runs.

For the Blue Jays, Alek Manoah has been their man all year. Here he is taking the ball in the series opener of what should be the best series of the opening round. He’s been dominant all year long and ended his season with the best month of the calendar. In September, he had 41 innings over six starts and allowed just four earned runs. That’s good for an insanely low 0.88 ERA. At home, on the road, day, night, you name it, the guy has been consistently good all year long. You won’t be surprised to know that he went 7.1 innings against the Mariners and allowed just two earned runs.

This game has two good pitchers that are throwing well. Manoah is probably in better form than Castillo, but you never know what happens under the postseason lights. I’m taking the under 7 for the game. I think this is a safer alternative to playing either side which could see a very low-scoring game.

