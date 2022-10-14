Total Play in Dodgers, Padres Game 3

Dodgers vs. Padres, Game 3, 8:37 ET

The Padres got their job done. All they needed to do was be able to take one of the two games against the Dodgers in Los Angeles and now they head home. After losing game one, they came out swinging hot against Kershaw and took the second game.

The Dodgers bring in Tony Gonsolin for the game. This is a guy that I absolutely loved during the regular season. He was very good in almost every single start this year. There are a couple of reasons to avoid just auto-betting this though. Over the season, he had a 2.66 road ERA and that was a full run higher than his home ERA. He was also out for all of September before returning for a quick spot start against the Rockies in October. In that game, he went two innings and allowed just one earned run. The Dodgers lost that game, but have won 13 of his last 15 starts. They were 19-5 in all of his starts. Against the Padres, he has been spectacular. Over 12.2 innings, he allowed just seven hits and one earned run, resulting in a 0.71 ERA. Both of those games came at home, though.

The Padres bring out Blake Snell to try and take command of the series. The last time he took the ball against the Dodgers in the playoffs was in the World Series. He was dealing and then removed and the Dodgers got to the bullpen and won the Series. Now is the time for his revenge. He had some struggles this season, but was able to rebound and he pitched excellently from July on. Over 92.2 innings, he allowed just 26 earned runs. He’s been solid for the Padres in the thick of the Wild Card race. Against the Dodgers, he has three starts, went 14 innings, and allowed six earned runs. Five of those runs came in a game at home in September. He allowed five earned runs over four innings in a loss.

I like the Dodgers in this game, but I’m probably going to pass on this. Snell is a really strong pitcher right now and we know he can have postseason success. Gonsolin only has one start since August, but the guy can pitch. Instead, I’m going to take the under 7.5 for the game. I think both are going to put up some zeros against their opponents.

