Total Play For Two Struggling Teams

Islanders vs. Oilers, 8:38 ET

Hockey has been a bit of an up-and-down battle for me this season. I have a winning record, and I have cashed a couple plus money plays or sprinkles which helps keep those units afloat, but this hasn’t been the easiest start ever either. I was wrong about my last play and now am looking to get back some cash after dropping that one. Tonight, I look toward the Islanders and Oilers to get me a little bit of change to go back into my pocket.

The Islanders are 5-5-3 on the season and have struggled out of the gate. Last season, they were looking sharp and like a playoff contender. They ultimately did sneak into the playoffs, and the same thing could happen this year, but it would be nice for them to string together some wins. Right now they are really struggling and could use a win right out of the gate against the Oilers as this is the first of a four-game road trip for the Islanders. The trip sees them go to Canada for three games and Seattle for the other. Brock Nelson continues to play well after last season when he posted his best year ever. He already has six goals on the year and continues to be a threat on offense. Noah Dobson is the other concern if you’re the Oilers. He leads the Islanders in points this year and has set up his teammates well with eight assists already. Ilya Sorokin is likely to be in the net tonight. He’s been one of the issues with the Islanders as they are just 3-2-3 with him in the goal. Statistically, he is in the lower quarter of starting goalies. The problem might not be him though, he faces a ridiculous amount of shots each night. He’s faced 34 or more shot attempts in each of the past six games.

EDMONTON, CANADA – MAY 10: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers steps onto the ice for warm ups before Game Four of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place on May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

It is said that you can’t win a division in the first quarter of the season. I do think there is a possibility of losing it though. The Oilers aren’t quite in that situation yet, but with a record of 3-9-1 on the season, they can’t let it slip away either. As usual, Leon Draisaitl has been spectacular, but he isn’t getting all that much help overall. Connor McDavid is stuck on just two goals for the season but he did miss two games. He also only has one point over his last five games. I mentioned how many shots the Islanders are allowing, but the Oilers are actually allowing 3.92 goals against per game on just 28.8 shots. So maybe their defense is a bit better, but their goalkeeping is struggling. Stuart Skinner has been in net for them in eight games. He was very good in the last game as he allowed just one goal in 18 shots. In fact, he only has had to face 18 shots in both of the past two games. It doesn’t matter how many shots he faces though, he has allowed four goals in games where he only faces 16 shots. So the quality of shot needs to be impacted by the defense.

Neither team is playing particularly well and the obvious play here would be the over. I do think the Islanders are worth a sprinkle on the moneyline of +145. Both teams are not playing to their optimal level and the Islanders are really struggling right now, so I’m going to take the over in the game. I will likely add that Islanders moneyline, but do think I should tell you that it is a risky endeavor.

