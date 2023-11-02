Total Play For Thursday Night In Titans Vs. Steelers

Videos by OutKick

Titans vs. Steelers, 8:15 ET

This football season is flying by. We are already at Week 9 and have passed the trade deadline. This is the official mark of the beginning of the second half of the season. As usual, this week kicks off with a Thursday Night Football game. I complain a lot about the teams on primetime, and while this wouldn’t be my ideal choice, I like the matchup and think this should be a competitive game. Both the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers are sporting young quarterbacks and looking to figure things out.

I’ve said this line about the Titans for years and I am curious if they now will change with a new face under center: The Titans, in just about any game, look like the best team in the NFL for one half, and then look like the worst in the other half. It is remarkable watching their games and seeing just how inconsistently they play during a game. This was mostly the case with Ryan Tannehill under center, and we now get Will Levis taking over the team while Tannehill is out. Levis had his first start last game and it was arguably the best passing performance the Titans have since 2021. Levis completed 66% of passes, no interceptions and four touchdowns. DeAndre Hopkins has to be happy as he had his best game of the year with four receptions for 128 yards and three touchdowns. I can’t expect a replicated performance tonight because Mike Tomlin will probably key in on him. Plus, half of his yards came on one catch, and he only had six targets in the game. That’s a bit encouraging though as it indicates that Levis is actually spreading the ball around rather than just looking for one safety net. Even Derrick Henry looked good last week getting 101 yards on the ground. The Titans defense should be able to keep up with the Steelers who are similarly structured – a power running back, one stud receiver, and a quarterback that is young but seems to be good so far.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Steelers are a team that I keep expecting to be bad each year, but I have been wrong. Last year I was expecting them to be awful. They went over their win total. This year, I didn’t have high expectations for them at all, but they come in with a winning record. Their running game has been nonexistent for the most part. Najee Harris has just 3.7 yards per carry and one touchdown on the season. Kenny Pickett has been fairly average but successful for the season. He has 1,330 yards and five touchdowns but has almost matched that with four interceptions. George Pickens is the main receiver the Titans need to stop, and I do think the can scheme to keep him under wrap for the most part. If they can slow down Pickens, they should win this game because there really isn’t much else to speak of with the Steelers offense. The Steelers at home are usually tougher to beat as well. Their defense always seems to keep the Steelers in the game. However, they are missing Minkah Fitzpatrick, their safety, and one of their best defenders.

If this game is to go like most of the primetime games of the season, it will be an under, but the books are putting a total of 37 points. Neither offense is explosive and both seemingly rely on their defense to just make sure the offense can barely outscore the other team. I like the way Levis played in his first game, but he has less time to prepare than before for this game. I also think the Steelers defense is significantly better than the Falcons. The weather should be decent enough for tonight’s game. I think our best bet here is to actually take the over in the game. It just seems too low to play the under, but I could be avoiding the obvious play. I’ll take under 37.

