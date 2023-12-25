Total Play For Ravens Vs. 49ers

Videos by OutKick

Ravens vs. 49ers, 8:15 ET

We’ve made it to the end of Christmas and the end of Week 16. And, for a last minute bow on our day, we get the best game of the entire slate as the Ravens take on the 49ers. This could be a game we see in a little more than a month as well considering they both have Super Bowl hopes and aspirations. I’d probably bet they don’t end up making it but, we will see what happens. For now, let’s just focus on the game tonight.

The Ravens are 11-3 and 6-1 away from home, so we can’t look at this game and see that there will be a guaranteed drop-off just because they are playing in San Francisco. Two of their past three wins have been on the road as well and one of those was a cross-country trip. The other road win came last week as the Ravens took down the Jaguars in a convincing 23-7 victory. Baltimore does a lot of things very well. Oddly enough, the worst thing they do is pass the ball. Defensively they are the best team in football in terms of points allowed, they are only giving up 16.1 points per game. Only six teams allow fewer yards via pass than the Ravens. They are also in the top third against the run and that is important against a team with the dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey. So, how do they go about attacking a 49ers squad that is also one of the best defenses in football? Lamar Jackson will have to play at an MVP level. The 49ers allow very little on the ground, but they can be attacked through the air. They need to find a way to get the ball into Odell Beckem Jr.’s hands and also Zay Flowers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 15: Christian McCaffrey #23 and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrate a touchdown during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The 49ers once again look like the best team in football. After a while, it seemed like they had a hot start and were coming back to Earth. Now they are clicking once again. They have reeled off six straight wins after losing three straight games. They hit the Bye Week and haven’t had an issue since. Their wins in this time: Jaguars, Buccaneers, Seahawks, Eagles, Seahawks, and Cardinals. Four of those teams are at least potential playoff teams and four of the games are on the road. If they win this game, they are set up very well to get the #1 seed in the NFC, but the same can be said with the Ravens and the AFC, so it should be a tight game. Brock Purdy has been outstanding this year, completing almost 70% of passes, 29 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. This will be the best defense the 49ers face this season though. They have all the playmakers to keep the Ravens guessing, but Baltimore does a good job of keeping plays in front of them.

I do think this is going to be one of the tougher games for McCaffrey this season and I don’t expect the Ravens to let him beat them. I think Purdy will need to prove he is the MVP of the league here once again. Jackson could potentially scramble and keep the plays alive and should be able to attack the 49ers through the air. This is a bad spot for them with the travel though. This certainly is not ideal, but I can’t get on board with them, even with the five points. I’m taking the under for the game. The side is a complete guess to me, but I think the defenses both are looking to prove something. I’m taking under 47.

