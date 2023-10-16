Total Play For NLCS Game 1

Videos by OutKick

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies, 8:07 ET

As far as National League Championship Series matchups go, this one is probably better than you expect. I would guess the casual baseball fan isn’t familiar with the Diamondbacks but knows all about the Phillies. If you’re a reader of these articles that I write for Outkick, you know that I’ve been a Diamondbacks supporter since last season. Tonight, the Diamondbacks take on the Phillies in the opening game of the NLCS with the winner of the series heading to the World Series.

The Diamondbacks have something in common with the Texas Rangers, the AL team also in a Championship Series. This postseason, their record is perfect. They opened the playoffs with two games against the Brewers and took both of those games. Then they had to travel to face their division foes the Dodgers in Los Angeles. They took those two games before heading home and closing out Game 3 with a victory and series sweep. Now they have to travel across the country to Philadelphia to try and shut down last year’s World Series runner-up. The Diamondbacks have strong hitting which could do some damage, but I do have concern that eventually the lack of experience will show up. Maybe it never comes, but sports very often have a way of making you lose in the playoffs before you can win. Tonight, to get them off to a hot start, they have Ace, Zac Gallen taking the ball. Gallen was a Cy Young contender for much of the season, but was significantly worse on the road than at home. In the playoffs, he has two road starts and has allowed just two earned runs in each start. The concern I have with Gallen is that he’s allowed 10 hits and five walks in just 11.1 innings. That is 15 baserunners, but he’s gotten away with it. He’s a talented pitcher, but that seems like he is playing with fire.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MAY 13: Starting pitcher Zac Gallen #23 of the Arizona Diamondbacks throws to first base against the San Francisco Giants during the game at Chase Field on May 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 7-2. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Unlike the Diamondbacks, the Phillies being in the NLCS is not really a surprise to anyone. Sure, they had to beat the Marlins which was expected, but them taking down the Braves as a bit more of a surprise than anything. The Phillies probably go as far as Aaron Nola and tonight’s starter, Zack Wheeler can take them. Don’t get me wrong, the offense for Philadelphia has been very strong this postseason, but those two arms are going to do most of the heavy lifting and whatever they get out of Ranger Suarez and maybe one other starter is a bonus. Wheeler has been good so far in the postseason with two starts. In his first he went 6.2 and allowed just one earned run. The next one against the Braves was solid even though Philadelphia’s bullpen ultimately let the game slip away. In that loss, he went 6.1 innings and allowed two earned runs on just three hits. He has faced the Diamondbacks twice this year and the Phillies went 1-1 in the games. In the first one he went six innings and allowed three earned runs. The second he went six innings and allowed just one earned run.

Don’t expect this to be a high scoring game. Instead, this will likely be a pitcher’s duel where both mow through the opposition and keep posting zeroes. It is, of course, possible that the teams jump on the opposing starter but I think that’s pretty unlikely. This game may be more about feeling out the other team’s lineup and trying to figure out who to attack and who to maybe pitch around. I’ll take the under 7.5.

