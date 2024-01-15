Total Play For Islanders Vs. Wild

Videos by OutKick

Islanders vs. Wild, 5:00 ET

I’ve made it no secret that my NHL plays this year have left a lot to be desired. I am officially down on the year and continue to struggle to put together a sustained streak of winning plays. Now, hockey is what I bet the least, and the least amount on, but there are readers out there who love hockey and probably put a lot on it. They are the reason I keep grinding and hoping to find a way to get us some wins stacked together. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I am putting out a play for the Islanders and the Wild.

The Islanders aren’t a team that I’ve spent a lot of time betting on or against this season. I’m intentionally looking for teams that I haven’t been as involved with in hopes that I can get a better read on them. Last season I was able to capitalize on them and I hope I can do this again. They struggled a bit to start the season and were just 5-6-5 after their first 16 games. Then, they had a nice little streak to get them up to 14-7-7. Now they sit at 19-13-10 for the season. The 10 overtime losses has to be frustrating, but also slightly encouraging that they are at least remaining competitive in games. You can’t count them out much. Since December 15th, the team has lost nine of their 14 contests. I am expecting Ilya Sorokin to go back in the net tonight. He has allowed at least three goals in four of his six January starts – four of which have come on the road. The Wild were also able to take down the Islanders 4-2 in their first meeting this season. Sorokin wasn’t in the net for that game though.

MONTREAL, QC – APRIL 19: View of a Minnesota Wild logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team during the Minnesota Wild versus the Montreal Canadiens game on April 19, 2022 at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As far as the season for the Minnesota Wild, they haven’t done all that well this campaign, sitting at 17-20-5 for the year. They also have lost the past four games and have allowed at least four goals in each of those games. They’ve been shut out twice as well in those four games. The Islanders allow almost 35 shots against them each game, so the Wild should get some additional opportunities to score in this one, which would help get the offense back on track. I’m a bit worried about their Power Play situations. The Wild only kill about 27% of Power Play attempts and the Islanders score on about 25% of their Power Play chances. With the Wild near the top in penalty minutes this season, there is a good chance the Islanders get an opportunity to score some goals in Power Play opportunities. It is expected that Marc-Andre Fleury is going to be in the net for the Wild tonight. He’s had six appearances in January and has allowed three goals or more in four of the six appearances. The Wild have lost five of the six games. He was in the net for the Wild win over the Islanders earlier in the season.

Tonight I am taking the over for the game. Neither of the goalies are playing very well right now. I do get that neither offense is exactly spectacular, but I think that there should be plenty of shots. Neither of the teams’ defenses encourage me to think that they are going to shut down the opponent. I’ll take the over 6.5 in this game. I do think the Islanders will pull this out, but neither of these teams are playing in good form to think either has a significant edge. I’ll just back the over.

