Total Play for Game 2 Kings vs. Oilers

Kings vs. Oilers, 10:00 ET

We are off to a really nice start for the NHL playoffs winning both games with relative ease. Last night we took an over in the Lightning and Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay was able to score seven goals by themselves. It was the only over game in the playoffs last night. Almost all games have been tightly contested, but Toronto was overmatched last night. Let’s see if we can run this to three games in a row.

Los Angeles came into this first round series and essentially had one mission in the first two games: take one of the first two games on the road. Hockey seems to have more road upsets then almost all sports combined. Maybe baseball could be argued that the road teams have equal success, but regardless of which side of that argument you want to be on, hockey teams have a chance in just about every game. That said, I don’t think the Kings have much of a chance in this game. The Oilers simply can’t go down 2-0 to them and really hope to win this game. Los Angeles has been very good on the road this season, but they already took care of business. Not that they don’t want to win, but expect the desperation to be on the other side. I’m expecting Joonas Korpisalo to once again be in the net today. He was peppered with shots in the first game – 40 of them, and only allowed three goals.

It wasn’t like the Oilers played bad hockey in the first game. They lost in overtime, so they were certainly within striking distance. Now they really need their stud, Connor McDavid to have a great game and lead them to a victory. This is one of those games that McDavid can build his legend with. Getting 40 shots in the first game should be an encouraging sign for the Oilers and if they do that every game, that’s a good sign that they’ll win more often than lose. Stuart Skinner will likely be the goalie for Edmonton tonight once again. He was fine but obviously couldn’t get the win. He allowed four goals on 35 shots. He had to make eight Power Play saves, which means Edmonton was committing too many penalties. They need to clean that up to get the win tonight.

I expect a much better defensive effort from Edmonton tonight. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Oilers racking up the goals, but I don’t expect them to score more than four. I am going to take the under 6.5 in this game. We know both teams can score, but this is too important to focus on offense, let’s see if either team can control the defense when they need to.

