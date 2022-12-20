Total Play for Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State

Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State, 3:30 ET

Ah, the ole Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. I love the different names of Bowl Games and think the sponsorship opportunities are hilarious in a lot of ways. Anyway, this one comes between Eastern Michigan and San Jose State. I can’t take credit for knowing this, I read it somewhere during my research, but coincidentally enough, the last time Eastern Michigan won a Bowl Game was against San Jose State 35 years ago.

Eastern Michigan ended this season on a nice three-game winning streak and finished 1st in the Mid-American Conference – West. They’ve shown flashes all season of being a very competent team and I think we will see them play fairly well in this game as well. However, when they lose, it typically is not a close game. They had four losses on the year and they have only lost one of those games by one score. Everything else was more of a blowout loss for them. Their passing game has been okay, but it is likely to be Samson Evans, the running back, that will be the star of the game for Eastern Michigan. It might be a challenge to get him going as San Jose State has a strong rushing defense. Evans has gone against good defenses before and they’ve been able to make it work, but this is the key to our bet here.

San Jose State comes into the game with a 7-4 record. They did stumble a bit close to the end of their season. In their final three games, they dropped two of them. Both of those games were on the road, but keep in mind that this will be a road game for them too. They only lost four games, but all of the losses came on the road. On offense, they look to attack through the air and rely on quarterback Chevan Cordeiro to set the pace. He’s found a connection with wide receiver Elijah Cooks – Cordeiro has about a third of the yards to Cooks and half of the touchdowns. Eastern Michigan does have a decent enough passing defense.

I think this is going to be an under. I think this is likely to be a bit slower of a game and maybe a 28-24 final score. I do think that Eastern Michigan has a good chance to win and would take the points if I had to play a side.

