Total Play for Cowboys vs. Giants

Cowboys vs. Giants

It hasn’t been a great start to the NFL season for me, I say this not because I want to hear crap from people, but because I feel it is important to share with readers. Fade away if you’d like, but eventually, I’ll get on track and go on a big run. Maybe that starts tonight, maybe it doesn’t. I went 2-2 yesterday and am looking to try and capture one more win before Week 3 is over.

The Cowboys are coming in off of a dramatic and surprising win over the Bengals (thanks Cincy for another loss in this one). While most probably counted them out (cut to me raising my hand) after Dak Prescott went down, the defense stepped up and they looked good at home. Can they repeat it against the Giants? It isn’t unreasonable to think that. The Cowboys still haven’t gotten their rushing game going this season though. In order to keep up offensively, they will need to get find some balance. Cooper Rush looked good in his first start with the Cowboys, but all it will take is one turnover to cause an issue and cost Dallas the game.

The Giants are a surprising 2-0 after beating Carolina last week. A comeback win in Tennessee last week was a big surprise, but the victory over the Panthers wasn’t as shocking. You’d have to expect that all games are going to be fairly close that they play unless they’re blown out. Their defense looks significantly better than last year and they are holding opponents to just 5-for-23 on third down conversion attempts. The offense is doing just enough to win their games. It feels like they can probably do just enough tonight as well. Saquon Barkley has looked good in his two games, but I have to imagine that Dallas will dare Daniel Jones to try and throw on them.

Both teams have a bit of concern that some players may sit – it is unlikely with the questionable designation, but I think we will see a slow, and low-scoring game. If you watched the game last night, it shouldn’t be quite as bad, and I hate playing totals this low, because it doesn’t give you a ton of room for error, but 21-14 seems like it could be reasonable. I’ll take the under 39 for the game.

