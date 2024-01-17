Total Play For #1 UConn And #18 Creighton

Videos by OutKick

Creighton vs. UConn, 7:00 ET

Yesterday was an average college betting day for me. I only had two plays and went just 1-1 in those games. The winner was a Tennessee victory where you could see the pattern developing for a Florida program that is playing better, but not well enough to win on the road right now. They were ultimately blown out and it wasn’t a sweat. That’s what I’m hoping for here as two ranked teams take each other on Wednesday night, in a battle between Creighton and UConn.

Creighton is off to a great start with a 13-4 record. This season has seen them win in a variety of ways, but they also have been able to succeed with different people leading the way. I wouldn’t call them an overly deep team, but they certainly can diversify their needs and allow whoever is hot to keep rolling. It isn’t like the best player on the team is just taking over each game either. They are balanced with their scoring in the majority of games. Sure, Ryan Kalkbrenner, their center tends to lead the way and even can be responsible for 25 to 35% of their scoring on a given night, but he is their third-leading scorer based on averages. To me, that showcases how adaptable they are to whatever the defense is throwing them. Creighton isn’t a great outside shooting team, but they have a nice midrange game and they can get to the line fairly regularly where they are hitting 75% of their free throws. Tonight’s game looks like a loss when compared to who they’ve lost to already. They fell to Colorado State by 21 points in a game they shot just 27.9% from the field. They also lost to UNLV by 15 points, it was another neutral court game. The other two losses came in the conference – one against Vilanova, an overtime, home court loss, and one against Marquette, a road loss of just five points. They have beaten Georgetown and DePaul on the road, but those teams have a combined record of 11-22.

Nov 22, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) slaps hands with Creighton Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth (1) after a play during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

UConn is now the #1 ranked team in the country. For the women’s program, this would be nothing new. For the men’s team, it isn’t exactly unchartered territory, but it is a pleasant surprise for them. I’m not quite sure I think they deserve the ranking. Don’t get me wrong, they are good, but are they good enough to be considered the best team in the nation? It is a rank that likely won’t last through the end of the season. Still, at 15-2, they need to be given respect. Their two losses this year came at the hands of Kansas, in Kansas, and that was just a four-point loss. The other was a drubbing by Seton Hall where they lost by 15 on the road. When comparing them to Creighton and what I expect from the two today, I do see some similarities. UConn also has an offense that doesn’t focus on just one person. For example, over their last 10 games, they have had five different players be a leading scorer for them. They’ve even had four different guys lead the team in assists during those ten games. With five players averaging double-digit scoring for them, and help off of the bench, they can beat you in a variety of ways. Creighton plays tough of defense and UConn isn’t exactly a team that lights you up from the outside, so this could be a tight contest.

Tonight we get a conference battle between two ranked teams. Usually, that means the two are in for a tight game. I’m not sure that Creighton on the road is worthy of taking the points here, but I could see them keeping it close and it being a sweat if you took the Huskies to cover. I think the best bet here is to play the under 144.5 in the game. Both teams average only 65 points allowed to opponents. Their offenses are closer to 80 points, but I think defense and style will be a factor in this one. I’ll take the under.

