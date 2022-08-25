Total in UConn and Utah State is Too High

IT. IS. HERE! Insert your favorite pumped up meme (mine is personally the little kid at the Penguins game) and get ready for college football. From now until basically February, we have some college football to look forward to. With a new sport, comes a new season to focus on for sports betting. Let’s get started here.

UConn vs. Utah State, 4:00 ET

This isn’t Women’s Basketball, so UConn probably isn’t very good at it, right? Right. Unfortunately, UConn was just 1-11 last year. Their only win game against Yale. Aside from two games against Wyoming and Vanderbilt, they weren’t even competitive. This year they have Tyler Phommachanh taking over for them. He played in a few games for them last season, but I wouldn’t say he was super impressive. He seems to be better at running the ball than throwing it. Last year, the offense didn’t do enough to help the defense, so that was part of the reason they struggled so much. I don’t have much confidence in UConn to make this a game. It is possible they put up a couple of scores though.

For the Utah State Aggies, they had a nice season last year, and look to expand upon that this year. I think that Logan Bonner will take the ball, but we might also see some Levi Mitchell if the lead is big enough and they want reps. The offense should be the star for Utah State and in this cakewalk of a matchup. The line is saying that Utah State needs to win by basically four touchdowns (and extra points). In a much tougher schedule last year, Utah State didn’t really blow many teams out of the water, at least not at the level of today’s spread.

Here’s the thought, the Aggies should be able to make a difference offensively and put up points in just about every drive. I could see them posting 40+ points themselves. I do think they probably give up a couple of touchdowns in the game. Being at home doesn’t seem to make that much of a difference for the Aggies, either. At least it didn’t last season. They were just 3-3 on the season at home.

The play in this game is under 59.5 points at -110. I think there are just too many points to get to in the game. Again, it is possible that the Aggies score 42 or more and it crushes our chances, but I think combined this is about three points too high.

