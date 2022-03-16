Toronto’s Trying To Pry Jose Ramirez From Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays have spoken with the Cleveland Guardians about Jose Ramirez, The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal reports.

While Rosenthal notes there are other teams interested in Ramirez as well, the third baseman is under Cleveland’s control through 2023.

Rosenthal reports the Blue Jays want to trade for Ramirez with the idea of playing him second base.

Last season, Ramirez hit .266/.355/.538 (141 OPS+) with 32 doubles, five triples, 36 homers, 103 RBI, 111 runs, 27 steals and 6.7 WAR, per CBS Sports.

If the trade goes through and Ramirez heads to Toronto, the Blue Jays’ infield would be made up of Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. at first, Ramírez at second, Bo Bichette and shortstop and Matt Chapman at third.

