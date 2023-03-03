Toronto Raptors Apologize For ‘Women’s History Month’ Video That Applauded Women For Having Babies

Videos by OutKick

As a rule of thumb, when you ask 20-something-year-old millionaire athletes what they love about women, don’t expect the ghost of Simone de Beauvoir to answer.

Another month of celebrating X group meant new opportunities for outrage, and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors were the first to get canceled with regard to Women’s History Month in March.

The Raptors social media accounts posted a video Tuesday, posing the question, why do women run the world? — quoting a famous Beyoncé song because it’s the laziest form of social media posting.

Raptors Make Offensive Statements About Womb’men

Several Raptors players — Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn and Scottie Barnes — responded on camera with a pretty simple answer: “Women are cool because they can have babies.”

Some Highly Compelling Commentary from the Raptors Org on Women's History Month pic.twitter.com/XnuKDag1yc — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) March 1, 2023

“They are the only ones that can procreate,” Flynn said.

“They birth everybody,” Achiuwa added.

“All women are great because they’re all queens,” Barnes responded, to the shock and awe of millions.

Critics responded to Toronto’s social media video by condemning the players for the high crime of assuming all women want or are able to bear children.

In typical cancel culture fashion, there was nothing offensive about the material. But Toronto folded to the pressure like a crepe and apologized for their crude remarks.

“We’re an organization that prides itself on doing the right thing when it comes to inclusion and representation, and we made a mistake [Tuesday],” a Raptors spokesperson relayed on Thursday. “Our sincerest apologies to our players, our staff and our fans — we’ll work to do better today and every day after.”

In today’s media, praising women for enduring the (assumedly) difficult months-long process of bearing a child is entirely unacceptable. Too traditional, in some feminists’ views.

What the Raptors players should have said was, “thank women for inventing the medical syringe” or “thank God a woman created the windshield wiper,” … but they didn’t. And that’s offensive.

Happy Women’s History Month to Chelsea Handler and the five others that celebrate!