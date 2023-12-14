Topps Is Selling Juan Soto’s ZOOM Press Conference Hat And Shirt For Hundreds of Dollars

Videos by OutKick

Topps trading cards is getting absolutely slammed on social media after selling pieces of recently signed New York Yankees Juan Soto’s hat and jersey from his press conference for hundreds of dollars.

This wasn’t just any press conference however, this one was extremely special as it was done via Zoom.

Yes, that’s right. You can get a piece of a shirt that Juan Soto wore on a fricken Zoom call for the nice low price of $89.99 or if you want to really show off to your friends you can get a piece of his shirt for $349.99.

And this is why we are doomed as a society.

Listen, I’m a diehard Yankees fan. Love the team. And I also am an avid sports trading card collector and have really delved into the memorabilia game since Covid.

But if you ever see me buying a card because an athlete wore it in a damn press conference, send help immediately. I mean who is going to actively look forward to showing off Soto’s Zoom hat to their friends? “Sweet brag, bro” would never sound more sarcastically appropriate if my buddy ever did that to our friend group.

All jokes aside, Topps’ Soto move is an example of a growing problem within the sports memorabilia and trading card world. Just because you can sell anything doesn’t mean you should. Not only is it cringe and gimmicky but it cheapens the whole industry. Words that once meant something, such as “rarity,” or “one-of-one’s” lose their uniqueness when you oversaturate the industry for a quick buck.

I remember back when the Yankees were the first ones to start selling the Yankee Stadium DIRT. At the time I think they had to pay off Alex Rodriguez contract (10 year/ $275 million) so the joke was that they needed all the money they could get.

The Yankees just dropped $33 million on a pricey one-year rental for Juan Soto, but the Zoom clothes is a stretch.