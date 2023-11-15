Topgolf Rhode Island Flying Beer Mug Fight Leads To Another Arrest As Guns & Trouble Continue To Brew At Chain Driving Range

Videos by OutKick

Morons, would it be too hard to act civilized at Topgolf?

Just days after learning about a disgusting fight at the Topgolf Memphis, which hadn’t been opened two weeks before thugs threw down inside the facility, we’re learning about a fight at a Topgolf in Rhode Island that led to one man being arrested.

According to the Cranston, Rhode Island Police Department, two men threw beer mugs at each other, which led to a large broken glass window and a fight that required police assistance.

Once the dust had settled, Donovan Guzman Gonzalez of East Providence was arrested for vandalism and disorderly conduct. Like Memphis, this Topgolf had recently opened.

“Walt Disney once said it is okay to dream the impossible, because sometimes it does come true,” Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins told the assembled media on Opening Day in October. “Well today he is with us. He had that vision, that impossible dream has now come true.”

And now, just like Memphis, Rhode Island can’t go a month without sullying its new crown jewel attraction with a fight.

Good work, America.

Malls were destroyed by such behavior and now that those former gathering places are history, the scumbag element has moved on to the next great gathering spot: Topgolf.

Let’s take a look at what has happened at the driving range business since August:

This was the fight in Memphis which came less than two weeks after the business opened.

It ain’t even been open a month & they already fighting at Top Golf 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yCe5DETRB9 — BIG MEK🐝 (@meka_badazz88) November 9, 2023

In September, Naperville, IL police found a felon in the town’s Topgolf who had a loaded Glock in his door along with weed, mushrooms, cocaine, heroin and MDMA. This guy had “pending theft and armed habitual criminal cases” against him and is a gang member.

You know, just a good guy out looking to have a nice night at Topgolf.

Around a month later, the same police department popped Cornelius Clark Jr. on two felony gun charges. It was the fourth gun-related arrest in a month. Three of those arrests were for bad guys having Glocks in their cars in the Topgolf parking lot.

In October, the Naperville police caught 19-year-old Jalen Littleton of Hammond, Indiana in possession of a fully loaded machine gun. Not surprisingly, Littleton didn’t have a license to possess the gun.