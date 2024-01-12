New ‘Top Gun’ Movie In The Works: DETAILS

Videos by OutKick

A third “Top Gun” movie reportedly is on the way.

“Top Gun: Maverick” took Hollywood by storm in 2022, and was a desperately needed shot of adrenaline into the soul of movie theaters around America.

Going to cinemas was appearing to become an extinct idea before the highly-anticipated sequel with Tom Cruise about Navy fighter pilots hit screens.

The film grossed $1.5 billion around the globe and Paramount is now focused on cashing in, once again.

Third “Top Gun” movie in the works.

The Hollywood Reporter reported “Top Gun: Maverick” co-writer Ehren Kruger is currently hammering out a script and director Joe Kosinski will return.

THR also reported “The intent is to reunite Tom Cruise with his next-gen co-stars Miles Teller and Glen Powell.”

I guess when you make $1.5 billion at the global box office, it’s not a bad idea to keep the band together.

While this is great news for fans of non-woke entertainment, fans shouldn’t expect to see “Top Gun 3” on big screens around America in the near future.

Cruise is currently filming a new “Mission: Impossible” movie. That means a third movie with the Hollywood star shooting down enemy planes and blowing stuff up could be years away.

A new “Top Gun” movie is in the works. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

That leaves fans with one question: What will the plot be?

The second film was clearly about Iran, even if it wasn’t mentioned. It was relevant and newsy given the past several years with Iran.

What could be next? It has to be China moving on Taiwan. That might actually happen in the coming years, and it would be the perfect plot for a third movie.

Maverick and everyone else dogfighting over the Taiwan Strait is CONTENT cold. Feed me that.

This is a very positive development, and I can’t wait to see what we get. Hit me with your plot predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.